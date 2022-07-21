Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has taken a serious move against workers receiving double salaries

Akeredolu dismissed officers who were found guilty and set up a seven-member committee to further clean up the system

Meanwhile, the chairman of the committee explained that the lop-sidedness observed in the posting of officers to health facilities in the urban centres is to the detriment of the ones in the ritual areas

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, of Ondo state has directed the Head of Service to dismiss officers who are receiving double salaries from the state payroll.

PM News report that Akeredolu gave the directive while receiving the report of the Committee for Verification, Scrutinization, and Clean-up of the State Payroll.

Akeredolu set up a panel to clean up the system

The governor, who suspected that the state payroll including salaries and pensions had been compromised, set up a seven-member committee to continuously clean up the payroll of infractions, Channels TV added.

The committee submitted its report

The committee, led by the chairman and former permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Victor Olajorin, on Wednesday, July 20, submitted its report to the Governor at his office, Alagbaka, Akure.

The Governor also directed that all Ministries, Departments and Parastatals in the State should stop recruitment under any guise until the Salary Verification Committee has concluded its assignment.

He said:

“We have an over-bloated workforce, and undoubtedly, I am sure there are many ghost workers. Those who are receiving double salaries, apart from recovering the money from them, I am directing the Head of Service to get them dismissed. They must serve as deterrents to others.”

Akeredolu thanked the committee

Governor Akeredolu appreciated the committee for doing a yeoman’s job and not compromising their integrity.

