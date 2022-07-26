A new media report has stated that terrorists are assembling weapons in preparation to attack Katsina and some other states

The report stated that the development was contained in a leaked memo by the NSCDC sent to its commands

States listed in the leaked memo dated Monday, July 25, include Katsina, Lagos, and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), among others

A report by The Punch states that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has raised the alarm over a planned attack on Katsina, Lagos, and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), among others, by terrorists.

The newspaper, citing a leaked report as its source, stated the NSCDC said Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, from the intelligence it gathered, have mobilised their fighters and had equipped themselves with dangerous weapons like Anti-aircraft guns, general purpose machine guns, among others, in preparation for the attack.

It was further stated that the leaked report, dated Monday, July 25, and signed by the Deputy Commandant General Controller in charge of Operations, DD Mungadi, was addressed to all commands of the security agency.

It read:

“We have received credible intelligence that Boko-Haram and the ISWAP terrorist groups have mobilised fighters and high calibre weapons particularly Rocket-propelled Grenade launchers, Anti-Aircraft guns, and General Purpose Machine Guns which they intend to deploy for the offensive in Katsina State.”

The report also hinted at other attacks by bandits groups in Lagos, Federal Capital Territory, Kaduna, and Zamfara states.

It added that the Commandant General had directed the state Commandants to put up measures to avert the attacks.

“In another development, two separate bandits groups are plotting coordinated attacks on North-West, North Central and South West (Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi, FCT and Lagos respectively).

“Consequently, the Commandant General has directed you to scale up deployment in all strategic places including Schools, Worship Centres, and Critical National Assets in your respective states, to checkmate any possible threats by these criminal elements. Please treat as urgent,” the report added.

Legit.ng notes that the NSCDC has not issued an official reaction to this report.

