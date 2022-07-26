The release of criminals is a difficult task for the outgoing Kano State Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shuaibu Dikko

In a recent interview, Dikko maintained that serving in Kano state was challenging for him because of the release of criminals after arrest and court proceedings

Meanwhile, the commissioner will retire from service on Wednesday, July 26 as he clocked age 60

The outgoing Kano State Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shuaibu Dikko has revealed his biggest challenge in service.

According to Daily Trust, Dikko's biggest challenge while serving in the state was how criminals were arbitrarily granted bail after they were arrested and charged to court by the command.

The outgoing Kano State Commissioner of Police, Sama'ila Shuaibu Dikko has revealed his biggest challenge in service.

Sama’ila Shuaibu Dikko shares powerful details

The commissioner made this disclosure in Kano on Monday, July 25, during a ceremony to mark his retirement in the command’s headquarters, Bompai.

Dikko's retirement

The CP will retire from the service on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after reaching 60 years of age.

He was posted to Kano on February 19, 2021, and served for a period of 17 months as the 42nd Commissioner of Police in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that there had been a series of complaints in the state after the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, granted pardon to some inmates out of which some were accused to be terrorizing residents of the state.

Dikko's farewell address

However, in his farewell address, the Commissioner said it is worrying that a criminal will be released to go free after committing a crime, calling on the state government and the judicial system to do the needful in addressing the challenge.

While bidding farewell to the officers of the command, Dikko urged them to be law-abiding and always adhere to the ethics of the job wherever they found themselves, praying for them to end their service to the country in peace and happiness.

