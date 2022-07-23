Gunmen have struck in Bayelsa state again, this time killing Hon. Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha, a youth leader and PDP chieftain

Bayelsa state - Hon. Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha, a youth leader and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa state, have been shot dead by gunmen said to be dressed in military camouflage.

Ogbolosingha, 53, was an Administrative Officer in Bayelsa State Civil Service and Secretary, Okordia/Zarama Cluster Development Board, The Nation reported.

Gunmen have killed Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha, a Bayelsa PDP youth leader. Photo credit: Ebiowei Odigiri

He was reportedly killed a few hours after discharging his ailing wife from the hospital.

The incident, which occurred along the Mechanic Village area along Edepie-Imiringi road in Yenagoa, the state capital, led to pandemonium in the area.

It was learnt attempts by angry youths of the community to create a blockade and slow down the escape of the assailants failed.

Ogbolosingha's death: Residents express concerns

Meanwhile, some residents who spoke on the development expressed concerns over the increasing cases of violent killings and kidnapping being perpetrated by gunmen usually dressed in military uniforms with tinted cars.

They called on the military authorities to salvage their image by assisting the police in stemming the ugly trend.

It was gathered the gunmen, who were three and dressed in military uniforms with masks, stormed Imiringi road by Block Industry Street and shot their victim in the head and other parts of his body at a close range.

Suspected cause of the killing

According to The Nation, Ogbolosingha’s murder may not be unconnected with the raging communal crisis in his community in Kalaba in Okordia/Zarama area which led to the killing of two of their prominent leaders recently.

The Paramount Ruler of the community, Chief Francis Kolubo, and the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, Chief Samuel Oburo, were brutally murdered in June over their alleged refusal to concede to some community folks who planned to set up an illegal refinery in order to engage in illegal oil bunkering activities.

A security source said there was a recommendation before the State Government calling for a quick resolution of the crisis consuming the Kalaba community to avert more violent deaths.

Police confirm Ogbolosingha's killing

The spokesman of the Bayelsa state police command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.

He stated:

“Police operatives responded to a distress call at about 1400 hours on Friday 22 July 2022, that armed men shot one Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha at his residence at Imiringi road, Yenagoa.

“The victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yenagoa for treatment, but was confirmed dead by doctors on arrival at the hospital. Police have commenced Investigation into the murder.”

Gunmen kill PDP Lawmaker in Adamawa

In a related development, a gang of armed men in the early hours of Saturday, July 23, killed the deputy leader of Song local government legislative council, Adamawa state, Hon. Ishaya Bakano.

The late Hon. Ishaya from Gudu Mboi Ward is believed to have been the target of assassination, as the gunmen who broke into his residence at Bannga in the wee hours of Saturday left the venue shortly after they shot and killed him.

According to a family source, the gunmen also shot the son of the deceased, and he is currently receiving treatment at Song hospital.

