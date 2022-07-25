Primary school pupils were seen in a viral video protesting against the prolonged ASUU strike on Monday, July 24

The protesting pupils were seen in front of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, in Osun state, carrying placards with different inscriptions

The pupils who were seen singing and changing that ASUU is fighting for them called on the government not to borrow their future away in one of the inscriptions on their placards

Ife, Osun - Some primary school pupils protesting against the closure of Nigerian universities are going viral on social media.

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has embarked on strike since Monday, February 14, making the industrial action to have exceeded 5 months at present.

From the video shared by one Yusuf Olaniyi Qudus on his Facebook page, the pupils were being led by their teachers singing and asking them what they have seen and the children replying that ASUU is fighting for them.

Primary school pupils protest in OAU over ASUU strike

A closed observation showed that the pupils were protesting in front of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, in Osun state.

The protesting pupils were seen with placards with different inscriptions on them, calling on the government to resolve the strike rather than trading with their future.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read, “Don’t borrow our future away”; “I am the future ASUU makes no mistake about it”; “I am the future ASUU, don’t forget”.

