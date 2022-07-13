The Oyo state government has nothing against the Muslims who oppose the capturing of data of newly recruited teachers on salah day

The state chairman of TESCOM, Akinade Alamu, while speaking to journalists on Tuesday, July 12, said the ongoing exercise is not meant to punish anyone

Alamu asserted that even MURIC, who criticised the process, accepted the fact that Monday and Tuesday had been fixed long before the Eid-el-Kabir holiday was set aside

The Oyo state government has said it has nothing against the Muslims who opposed the ongoing newly recruited teachers' data capturing on Eid-el-Kabir day.

This Day reported that the state chairman of the post-primary teaching service commission (TESCOM), Akinade Alamu, said this on Tuesday, July 12, in Ibadan, while speaking to journalists.

Seyi Makinde sends message to Muslims on Eid-el-Adhan celebration Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Alamu maintained that the exercise is an ongoing process and is not meant to punish anyone.

MURIC knows we've fixed screening date before now - TESCOM boss

The chairman noted that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), who criticised the decision on the ground that Monday and Tuesday had been set aside for the Eid-el-Kabir holiday, reckoned that the date had been fixed long before the holiday was announced.

Oyo state government speaks on significance of ongoing TESCOM exercise

According to him, the exercise is to strengthen transparency and accountability in the recruitment process the state government has started so far.

“It is important to place on record that the ongoing screening exercise is not intended to deny our Muslim brothers and sisters the benefit of enjoying the Sallah break declared by the Federal Government,” Alamu said.

