Earlier, ASUU disclosed that the signing and implementation of a renegotiated 2009 agreement will end the over five months strike

The Union maintained that its members had made so many sacrifices for their own welfare that the Federal Government owed them over 9 years of allowances

ASUU however has insisted that its strike action continues even as Labour maintained no going back on its nationwide protest

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted on the signing of the draft agreement reached with the Federal Government for university teachers.

According to the ASUU's president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, the union was yet to receive official communication from the government regarding a new proposal on salary review, The Nation reports.

There are indications that FG is deploying all means to placate the striking university lecturers, under the auspices of ASUU. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

NLC says no going back on nationwide protest

Labour said it would go ahead with its planned pro-ASUU protest tomorrow, but electricity workers would not withdraw their services.

Falana backs action by Labour Union

Activist-lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) backed Labour, saying the right to protest was fundamental.

He urged the police to provide security for those protesting.

FG's earlier promise

Earlier, the government said it was ready to increase the salaries of professors by 100 per cent, with each earning N1million monthly.

This is against the 180 percent increase said to have been recommended by the Prof Nimi Briggs Committee that renegotiated the 2009 agreements with university unions.

The government has rejected the figures reached in the draft agreement with ASUU.

Osodeke said:

“That (the 100 per cent pay rise proposal) is still a social media report; we are not aware.

“We have a negotiated agreement. If they have issues, they should come back to us, not go to the public."

