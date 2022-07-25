President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the service chief to adopt functional measures to end the incessant killings and kidnapping in the country

The directive from the president followed the killing of Adamu Muazu's brother and the abduction of his sister by terrorists

According to the president, his administration would do all it takes to end the activities of those who he described as enemies of humanity

Following the killing of a brother and abduction of a sister to the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Muazu, the security chiefs have again received a directive from the president to double their effort in ending insurgency, kidnapping and banditry.

President Muhammadu Buhari urged the service chiefs to ensure they come up with a decisive solution to end the growing insecurity across the country.

President Buhari has commiserated with the family of Adamu Muzau over the killing of his brother and abduction of his sister. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

The president's order was handed to the service while he commiserated with the former chairman of the opposition party about the killing of his brother and abduction of his sister.

In a statement released on Sunday, July 24, Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to President Buhari on media and publicity said the security situation in the country is a constant concern for his principal.

A presidential assurance to Nigerians

He added that the president has assured those affected by terrorism that he would do everything to make sure that the enemies of humanity are crushed.

Again expressing shock over the incident which recently affected the Muazus, the president said he knows how hard it is to cope with such double tragedy.

His words:

“Let me use this opportunity to re-assure you and other Nigerians currently facing threats from the atrocities of the bandits that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure these enemies of humanity are finally crushed and decisively defeated."

