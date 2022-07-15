Few days after the pictures of the graduation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s son flooded the internet, the son of yet another governor has passed out from a United Kingdom University.

Nigerians had expressed outrage over how the children of the rich were passing out from elite schools while those schooling in the country have been affected by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

Badaru's son passes out from a United Kingdom University. Photo: Leadership newspaper

Siblings of Mohammed Sani Badaru, son of Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, shared pictures of his graduation from Brunel University, London.

Wife of the governor and some family members attended the graduation.

