Full List as Peter Obi, Putin, Bianca, Top Most Search In Nigeria Between January - June
- As Nigerians passed through the first half of the year 2022, the popular search engine, Google, released the most catchy trending on its platform between January and June
- Top of the list of the most searched is Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential aspirant and a former governor of Anambra state
- Followed on the list is the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who is currently attacking Ukraine militarily and Bianca Ojukwu, who slapped the former first lady of Anambra
Nigerians experience an eventful first half of 2022 as politics, high-profile deaths, personalities, sports, TV series and blockbuster movies, musicians and songs, and Nollywood actors lead catchy trending on Google.
The Nation reported that in Nigeria, Peter Obi, Vladimir Putin and Bianca Ojukwu were the top 3 trending people in the first half of the year.
Peter Obi is the former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate for the 2023 poll.
Russian President, Vladimir Putin, became the second most searched person Nigerians look out for on the search engine in the first six months of this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,
The widow of the late Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Bianca, became the third person Nigerians are looking out for on Google after she slapped Ebelechukwu Obiano, the former first lady of Anambra state.
Below is the list of top trending searches on search engine between January and June 2022
Top trending people by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Peter Obi
Vladimir Putin
Bianca Ojukwu
Simon Leviev
Will Smith
Abba Kyari
Johnny Depp
Black Chully
Funmilayo Adebayo aka Mummy GO
Kelly Tiktok
Top trending moments by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Afcon 2022
ASUU strike
Winter paralympics
Chrisland school girl
APC Presidential primaries
Russia Ukraine conflict
Kuje Prison attack
PDP Presidential primaries 2022
Owo Church Attack
Blasphemy Sokoto
Top trending deaths by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Osinachi Nwachukwu
Chinedu Nwadike
Dejo tunfulu
Alaafin of Oyo
Shinzo Abe
Alao Akala
Osmond Gbadebo
Abiodun Oropo
Mino Raiola
Ernest Shonekan
Top trending sports people by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Raheem Sterling
Raphinha
Lisandro Martinez
Eriksen
Gabriel Jesus
Koulibaly
Erik ten hag
Tyrell malacia
Darwin Nunez
Frenkie de Jong
Top trending musicians by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Oxlade
Black Sherif
Portable
Lil tjay
Asake
Ruger
Angelique Kidjo
DJ YK
Asap Rocky
Toni Braxton
Top trending songs by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce – Overdose
Ruger – Girlfriend
Rema – Calm Down
Pheelz – Finesse ft Buju
Ruger – Dior
Portable ft. Olamide & Poco Lee – Zazu Zeh
Kizz Daniel – Pour Me Water
Skiibii – Baddest boy
Asake – Peace Be Unto You
Top trending movies/ TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Blood Sisters
Thor love and thunder
Stranger things
Tinder swindler
Morbius
Eternals
Spiderman no way home
Moon knight
Sex life
The boys
Top trending actors by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Olu Jacobs
Kemi Afolabi
Yul Edochie
Judy Austin
Joke Silvia
Ini Dima-Okojie
Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40, 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.
