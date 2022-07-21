As Nigerians passed through the first half of the year 2022, the popular search engine, Google, released the most catchy trending on its platform between January and June

Top of the list of the most searched is Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential aspirant and a former governor of Anambra state

Followed on the list is the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who is currently attacking Ukraine militarily and Bianca Ojukwu, who slapped the former first lady of Anambra

Nigerians experience an eventful first half of 2022 as politics, high-profile deaths, personalities, sports, TV series and blockbuster movies, musicians and songs, and Nollywood actors lead catchy trending on Google.

The Nation reported that in Nigeria, Peter Obi, Vladimir Putin and Bianca Ojukwu were the top 3 trending people in the first half of the year.

Peter Obi, Bianca Ojukwu, Vladimir Putin make top search in Nigeria Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Bianca Ojukwu

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi is the former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate for the 2023 poll.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, became the second most searched person Nigerians look out for on the search engine in the first six months of this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The widow of the late Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Bianca, became the third person Nigerians are looking out for on Google after she slapped Ebelechukwu Obiano, the former first lady of Anambra state.

Below is the list of top trending searches on search engine between January and June 2022

Top trending people by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Peter Obi

Vladimir Putin

Bianca Ojukwu

Simon Leviev

Will Smith

Abba Kyari

Johnny Depp

Black Chully

Funmilayo Adebayo aka Mummy GO

Kelly Tiktok

Top trending moments by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Afcon 2022

ASUU strike

Winter paralympics

Chrisland school girl

APC Presidential primaries

Russia Ukraine conflict

Kuje Prison attack

PDP Presidential primaries 2022

Owo Church Attack

Blasphemy Sokoto

Top trending deaths by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Osinachi Nwachukwu

Chinedu Nwadike

Dejo tunfulu

Alaafin of Oyo

Shinzo Abe

Alao Akala

Osmond Gbadebo

Abiodun Oropo

Mino Raiola

Ernest Shonekan

Top trending sports people by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Raheem Sterling

Raphinha

Lisandro Martinez

Eriksen

Gabriel Jesus

Koulibaly

Erik ten hag

Tyrell malacia

Darwin Nunez

Frenkie de Jong

Top trending musicians by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Oxlade

Black Sherif

Portable

Lil tjay

Asake

Ruger

Angelique Kidjo

DJ YK

Asap Rocky

Toni Braxton

Top trending songs by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce – Overdose

Ruger – Girlfriend

Rema – Calm Down

Pheelz – Finesse ft Buju

Ruger – Dior

Portable ft. Olamide & Poco Lee – Zazu Zeh

Kizz Daniel – Pour Me Water

Skiibii – Baddest boy

Asake – Peace Be Unto You

Top trending movies/ TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Blood Sisters

Thor love and thunder

Stranger things

Tinder swindler

Morbius

Eternals

Spiderman no way home

Moon knight

Sex life

The boys

Top trending actors by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Olu Jacobs

Kemi Afolabi

Yul Edochie

Judy Austin

Joke Silvia

Ini Dima-Okojie

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40, 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

Source: Legit.ng