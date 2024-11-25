The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face the Les Bleues of France in an international friendly on Saturday

Head coach Justine Madugu has officially announced his 20-man squad for the match to be held in Angers, France

Forward Asisat Oshoala is a notable absentee, while injured captain Rasheedat Ajibade was also not considered

Asisat Oshoala is a notable absentee from the Super Falcons list as head coach Justine Madugu announced the squad for the international friendly match against France.

The Super Falcons are preparing for the African Women's Cup of Nations in Morocco next summer and have been playing warm-up games ahead of the tournament.

Asisat Oshoala's last game for the Super Falcons came at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo by Romain Perrocheau/AFP.

Last month Falcons beat Algeria’s women's team 6-1 over two legs with both games played in Ikenne and Lagos, Nigeria. Home-based striker Folashade Ijamilusi scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 win in the second leg, as noted by Brila.

Oshoala left out of Falcons squad

Madugu’s 20-man squad was announced via the team's official X account this afternoon. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade missed out due to injury, but one other omission raised eyebrows.

Bay FC striker Asisat Oshoala was not called up for the third game running, having also been overlooked for the Algeria games despite playing actively for his NWSL club.

The former Barcelona Femeni star striker has been under scrutiny from Nigerian football fans for some time over her national team performances.

Deborah Abiodun is a notable omission, while Al-Ittihad defender Ashleigh Plumptre made her return after nearly a year out.

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France), Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels), Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico), Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA), Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia), Rofiat Imuran (London City Lioness, England), Sikiratu Isah (Nasarawa Amazons), Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey)

Midfielders: Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France), Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England), Josephine Mathias (Nasarawa Amazons), Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal), Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens), Adoo Yina (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Blessing Nkor (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain), Ifeoma Onumonu (Montpellier FC, France), Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain), Mercy Omokwo (Bayelsa Queens)

The match will take place at Stade de Raymond Kopa in Angers, France, on Saturday at 8 pm local time.

Oshoala overlooked for CAF Awards

Legit.ng reported that CAF snubbed Asisat Oshoala on the list of the women's nominees for the Player of the Year Award scheduled for Marrakech in Morocco next month.

The six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year had an underwhelming final season at Barcelona and is having a quiet time in the United States.

