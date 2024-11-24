Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Macau, South China - Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, November 24, said he is proud of Ugo Ugochuckwu, a racing driver, who recently won the 2024 FIA FR world cup.

Legit.ng recalls that Ugochukwu won the crown at the 71st Macau Grand Prix on Sunday, November 17.

Ugochukwu was born in New York to Oluchi, a Nigerian fashion model mother, and Luca Orlandi, an Italian fashion designer. He represents the US in car racing.

The 17-year-old was discovered at an early age as a car-racing wunderkind. He started Kart racing, a variant of motorsport, in 2013.

Ugochukwu has been dubbed as the next Lewis Hamilton, the decorated British racer, and was snapped up by McLaren for a multi-year contract in 2021.

With the recent victory in Macau, Ugochukwu became the first American driver to win the prestigious event in over 40 years. The young sportsman led the race from start to finish for R-ace GP, ahead of Olivier Goethe for MP Motorsport and Noel León for KCMG IXO by Pinnacle Motorsport.

The Nigerian-American will compete in FIA Formula 3 — the third-tier world racing championship — in 2025.

Reacting to the teenager's feat, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain assured Ugockuwu that he (Atiku) will continue to support him.

Atiku wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"The historic victory of Ugo Ugochuckwu, whose Nigerian root is well-grounded at the 2024 FIA FR World Cup, makes me proud as a Nigerian.

"To have been dubbed the next Lewis Hamilton, the well-decorated F1 racer, confirms that the 17-year-old's victory at the 71st Macau Grand Prix was not a fluke.

"As Ugo is set to compete in the FIA Formula 3 — the third-tier world racing championship — in 2025, let him be assured that he has a supporter in me.

"Once again, congratulations, Ugo, and may you soar like an eagle."

