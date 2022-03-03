It is not an error to say that Russia's President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is arguably the most talked about person in the world at the moment since his country invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Despite sanctions from first-world countries and massive condemnations from global brands and people from all over the world, the 70-year-old has remained resolute in his resolve to continue what he tagged a 'peace-keeping mission'' in Ukraine.

He loves The Beatles Photo Credit: MikhailSvetlov, Wikimedia Commons

Source: Getty Images

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights 4 incredible facts about the man whose action has led to the death of hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers; displaced thousands of citizens and non-citizens of Ukraine and shaken the world order.

1. Putin owns a palace in a forest

Of all places in the world to erect a magnificent edifice of his own, Putin preferred a forest!

The former intelligence officer owns a gigantic home called Putin’s Palace which is located on the coast of the Black Sea in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, History Hit reports.

The massive building which covers an area of nearly 18,000m² has a helipad, an ice palace, a church, an amphitheatre, a guest house, a fuel station, an 80-metre bridge, a main house coupled with a special tunnel inside the mountain.

On the inside, it has a spa, saunas, Turkish baths, shops, a warehouse, a reading room, a music lounge, a hookah bar, a theatre and cinema, a cas*ino and guest bedrooms.

2. Putin grew up in poverty

All wasn't rosy for the number one Russian citizen from the onset as he grew up in abject poverty.

According to History Hit, Putin's mum took to sweeping the streets and washing test tubes while his father worked at a factory to make ends meet, this was after World War II.

Putin and his parents also lived in communal apartments that had lots of rats with other families.

3. Putin loves The Beatles

Popular English rock band, The Beatles, have numerous fans across the world and one of them is Putin.

Putin's music preference came to light following a short conversation that ensued between him and a British photographer in 2007.

That year, the photographer named Platon was sent by Time Magazine’s to take a portrait of Putin for their 'Person of the Year’ edition.

To start up the conversation, Platon had stated that he is a big Beatles fan and asked Putin if he was, a report by History Hit narrated.

“I love the Beatles!,” Putin was reported to have responded, adding that their song titled Yesterday was his favourite.

4. Putin loves animals

Russia's President Putin is said to own a number of dogs as pets. He reportedly loves to take photos with animals.

He had in the past pushed for laws for the better treatment of animals including a law prohibiting having petting zoos inside malls and restaurants.

How Putin made ends meet as a taxi driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how Putin worked as a taxi driver for more cash.

Putin was speaking about the economic crisis Russia faced after the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991 when he made the remarks.

According to him, the crisis plunged millions into a major humanitarian crisis. To survive, Putin said he decided to become a taxi driver.

He said:

“Sometimes I had to moonlight and drive a taxi. It is unpleasant to talk about this but, unfortunately, this also took place."

