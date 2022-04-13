The Ministry of Power has said that there is a marginal increase in power supply which ramps it up to 3,904MW as of Tuesday April, 12 2022

The Ministry said that due to the recent grid collapse caused by vandals, the current power generation stand at close to 4,000MW

Statistics show that Nigerians use about 144 KWh per capita while about 12,000 MW of electricity is needed for the size of Nigeria's population

Nigeria now generates about 3,904 megawatts of electricity for its over 200 million population.

The ministry of power said the current power generation is a marginal improvement, a statement by the ministry said on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to bring it to 86,760.88MWH.

Inside Egbin Power Plc Electricity Generation Plant Credit: George Osodi

Source: Getty Images

Power generation stood at 3,904MW as of Tuesday, April 12. 2022 before dropping by 1.96 per cent in comparison to 3,982.8MW recorded on Monday, April 11, 2022, a Nairametritcs report said.

Frequent power outage caused my national grid vandals

There was a downturn recorded over the last weekend when the power supply in Nigeria crashed by 47.3 per cent to 37,440.1MWh, the lowest since the national grid recovered from collapse in March.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

There has been an improvement in the last three days after TCN fixed the affected power grids, which caused widespread blackouts in the country last weekend.

How much power does Nigeria need?

Available data show that Nigerians consume an average of 144 kwh per capita every year, whereas a total of 12,000MW of electricity is needed to service its over 200 million population.

The minister of power, Aliyu Abubakar said the national grid collapsed because of vandals that disrupted the transmission tower between Akwa Ibom and Cross River states which led to another power outage.

The national grid which collapsed twice in one week had crumbled many times this year.

The minister said that while findings into the cause of the frequent grid collapse are ongoing, the process of restoring supply is also underway with some parts of the national grid already powered and supply fixed.

Nigerian Government announces over N225bn revenue from electricity export to 3 countries in 5 years

Legit.ng reports that despite the country's irregular power supply in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria has reported that electricity export to neighboring countries generated N29.95 billion ($72 million) revenue in 2021.

This follows the $84.26 million earned in 2020 and $142.3 million in 2019.

In the last five years in total, CBN data showed Nigeria earned $543.11 million(over N225bn) from electricity exports to neighboring nations such as Niger, Benin, and Togo Republic Nairametrics reports.

Source: Legit.ng