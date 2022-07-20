A Nigerian architect, Olufemi Ogundare, has opened the eyes of Nigerians to a new means of building houses in the country without necessarily spending so much money on cement and sand.

Speaking with journalists on a tour in the Opebi area of Lagos on Monday, July 18, Ogundare, who happens to be the managing director of Monumental Works Nigeria Limited, urged citizens to key into the Expended Polystyrene (EPS) technology to save construction cost, Vanguard reports.

According to the architect, the new technology, which involves the use of ready-made EPS foams put in between a galvanized steel wire-mesh that is plastered on both sides with concrete will boost housing delivery.

He lamented the fact that despite its introduction into Nigeria six years ago, the EPS technology has not gained much traction.

Ogundare noted that this situation is not good enough considering the many benefits inherent in buildings constructed with the innovative and very cost-effective method.

His words:

“The is an alternative to sand and cement blocks that is impregnable and bulletproof because it is built with concrete.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“In other matters such as cost and environmentally friendly, it is better than the traditional way we are used to in Nigeria. This is to say that it is cost-effective and suits the country’s climatic conditions. In fact, it is an ideal choice for green buildings.

“So, it was not for nothing that it is well used in developed and other developing countries and Nigeria needs to play catch up in that regard.

“With EPS, it does not take time to complete a project and also for a fact, it is budget-friendly.”

Source: Legit.ng