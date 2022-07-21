Yahaya Bello's magic wand in Kogi is about to pay off as a US company is about to make its presence felt in the state

The governor has in the last few months invested heavily in the state's infrastructures as part of measures to attract investors

Already, the Kogi state government on Wednesday, July 20 awarded the reconstruction of Mjor road in the state

Lokoja - A United States based billion dollar company; SIVAD group has intimated the Kogi state government of its plans to establish a world class pharmaceu*tical, agricultural and other allied industries in the confluence state, with a plan to commence operation in couple of weeks.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the state governor, Yahaya Bello, the group’s president/chief executive officer, Mr. Lenzie Davis revealed that Kogi was selected as part of the company’s Africa investment plan, owing to its strategic location, security architecture and other factors.

Governor Bello's infrastructural development of Kogi has attracted foreign investors. Photo credit: Kogi state government

He noted although the company was in Africa some 30 years back, he was optimistic that this period would be different owned to the energy, relationships and what he has been told about the governor’s leadership acumen.

He added that asides from its plan in the pharmaceuticals industry, SIVAD in the areas of agriculture would help develop new technologies for growing food, which could make Nigeria the leader in shipping food and other products throughout Africa.

In a related development, the Kogi state government on Wednesday, July 20 awarded the reconstruction of zone 8-Barracks-Zango- GYB junction dual carriageway to CCECC Nig Ltd at the cost of Four Billion, Seven Hundred and Sixty-Six Million, Four Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand, One Hundred and Ninety-Nine Naira, Four Kobo (N4, 766,465,199.04).

This was made known during a press briefing by the chief press secretary to the governor, Muhammed Onogwu immediately after the conclusion of the State Council Meeting at Government House, Lokoja.

Onogwu added that the council ratified and awarded the construction of the establishment of Material/Building Testing Laboratory (VIA E-Procurement) to Messrs Mathaus General Enterprises at the cost of Fifty-Nine Million, Six Hundred and Seventy-Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Ninety-Five Naira, Thirty-Eight Kobo (N59,672,395.38).

The governor’s spokesperson alluded that the approval by the council was premised on the fact that there was the need to establish a standard testing laboratory to boost monitoring of quality delivery of road works, building infrastructure by contractors or direct labour in the state.

Source: Legit.ng