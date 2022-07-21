A piece of news that would gladden the heart of most Nigerians is an Ekiti indigene who emerged as UTME's highest scorer

Identified simply as Adebayo Eyimofe, scored the highest mark in the just concluded UTME with 362

Meanwhile, the names of other top scorers were released by the board and confirmed by JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

An emerging report by The Nation indicates that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has announced that an indigene of Ekiti, Adebayo Eyimofe, scored the highest mark in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) with 362.

Adebayo wrote the examination in one of the computer-based test centres in Abuja.

Ekiti indigene emerges UTME best with the highest score of 362. Photo credit: Jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this at the ongoing 2022 policy meeting of the board holding at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Enugu indigene emerged second

Chikelu, an indigene of Enugu state with a score of 359.

Like Adebayo, Ugwu also wrote the UTME in Abuja.

Names of other top scorers released

Other high scorers include Igbalaye Ebunoluwa 357; Emmanuel Oluwanifemi 357; Ozumba Samuel 357; Olumide-Attah Ayomide 355; Lawal Olaoluwa 355; Dokun Jubril 354; Amaku Anthony 354 and Aghulor Divine 353.

