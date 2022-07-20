Top Northern Governor Bar Traditional Leaders from Performing 1 Key Task
- Traditional leaders in Zamfara state have been mandated to seek approval before awarding chieftaincy titles to individuals
- The directive was handed to the traditional rulers by the governor of the state, Bello Matawalle on Wednesday, July 20
- According to the governor, compliance with this directive is mandatory as failure to do it will attract serious reprimand from the state government authority
The governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle on Wednesday, July 20, barred traditional leaders and institutions in the state from awarding chieftaincy titles without approval.
Matawalle in a statement by his special adviser on public enlightenment, media and communication, Zailani Bappa, said there should be no conferment of any traditional title in the state without approval from the governor.
According to Bappa, all Emirs, senior district heads and district heads in the state are hereby directed to officially seek permission from the state government before conferring traditional titles to anyone.
The statement read:
“The directive becomes necessary in order to check indiscriminate award and possible abuse of the traditional institution.
“Henceforth, no Emir, Senior District Head or District Head must appoint anybody into any traditional office without securing official permission and clearance from the state government."
Bappa warned that compliance with this directive is mandatory as failure to do it will attract serious reprimand from the state government authority.
Governor Matawalle suspends Emir who conferred chieftaincy title on notorious bandit leader
The Zamfara state government has taken a disciplinary step to suspend the Emir of Birnin Yandoto for conferring a bandit with a traditional title.
In a follow-up to the decision, the governor of the state, Bello Matawalle constituted a committee to investigate the actions of the Emir.
Meanwhile, the emir has been temporarily replaced pending when the committee concludes investigations.
Matawalle insists residents must acquire arms in self-defence
In another development, Governor Bello Matawalle had insisted that residents of Zamfara must carry arms in self-defence against bandits.
The governor said the process to legalise the decision will commence in earnest in a bid to end banditry in the state.
He has, however, constituted a committee to oversee the processes from the inception stage to the finishing stage.
