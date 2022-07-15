Rauf Aregbesola is on the verge of facing a parliamentary probe over the recent Kuje prison attack by terrorists

The minister of interior alongside the comptroller general of the Nigerian correctional service will appear before the House of Representative

It was gathered that the commander of military troops who were on duty on the night of the infamous incident will also appear before the green chamber

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has ordered the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola to appear before the green chamber over the Tuesday, July, 5 jailbreaks at the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the comptroller-general of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa has also been summoned by the green chamber to be quizzed over the gruesome attack at the Kuje prison facility.

This development was made known by the chairman house committee on correctional service, Anayo Edwin during a visit to the prison facility.

Legit.ng gathered that the lawmaker expressed concern over the incessant attack on several Nigerian prison facilities across the country.

He also mentioned that there is a need for the army commander in charge of the troops on duty on the night of the attack to appear before the green chamber.

Edwin said:

“We are summoning the CG and the minister in charge of this agency to come to the National Assembly and explain to the whole world, and Nigerians what is going on.

“We are not comfortable with the incidences of jailbreaks in recent times. There have been about 10 to 12 attacks on custodial centers. Nigerians are not comfortable. In Abuja, nobody walks freely now because of this incident."

He, however, suggests the need for interaction with security agencies to unearth the real issues threatening national security in a bid to tackle it squarely.

Edwin said his correctional service led-committee said he and his team will commence investigations to find out what actually happened.

He also noted that the comptroller-general of the Nigerian correctional service, as well as the head of the army, will be summoned.

Edwin said:

“We are summoning the CG with his team. The minister with his team to know more about what transpired on that fateful day that the incident happened.”

Meanwhile, the FCT controller of the NCoS revealed that there were 994 inmates within the facilities on the night of the attack.

He said

"after the attack, when we came in, we had 115. If you subtract it, it will give about 879 that escaped that night. We have recaptured 421 as of today. 454 are still at large."

