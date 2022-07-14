Forty-two members of the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups have been killed by troops of the Nigerian military

Spokesperson of the Defence Headquarters, Major General Benard Onyeuko said the terrorists were killed by the troops under the Operation Hadin Kai team

According to Onyeuko, six top commanders of the terrorists and several members of the families also surrendered to the troops

Troops of the Nigerian military have successfully killed 42 members of the Boko Haram and ISWAP groups.

The terrorists were killed in the various massive onslaughts on their camps by troops of the Nigerian Military under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

42 members of the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups were killed by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

Speaking at a press briefing attended by Legit.ng, the director of Defence Media Operation, Major General Benard Onyeuko said that the terrorists were killed within the past two weeks in the northeast region of the country.

Onyeuko said six top commanders of the groups were also part of a total of 3,858 terrorists who surrendered alongside their family members to troops in the theatre of operation.

Reviewing the progress of the ongoing military campaign against insurgency, the military top brass confirmed that troops took the battle to Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) enclaves with more coordinated operations.

He added that the Air Component of OPHK on July 11, conducted an air interdiction operation at Tumbum Jaki and Tumbum Murhu near Lake Chad in Borno killing more than 21 terrorists.

According to Onyeuko, six terrorist commanders listed as Malam Mala Hassan (Wali), Ali Madagali (Munzur), Musa Bashir (Chief Anur), Buba Dahiru (Munzur), Jafar Hamma (Kaid) and Abbali Polisawa surrendered to troops at Gwoza.

His words:

“Also, about 3,858 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered between July 1 and July 14, comprising 505 males, 1,042 females and 2,311 children."

Onyeuko also said that the troops neutralised an unspecified number of terrorists in different encounters at Gamage village in Dikwa Local Government Area, Dikwa - Gamborou-Ngala road, Pulka - Gwale road in Borno during the period.

Recoveries made from the terrorists

In addition, several terrorist logistics suppliers/collaborators have been arrested with different items at various locations within the theatre.

He said:

“Among them were two women namely; Hauwa Gambo and Khadija Dirsaa.

“Consequently, troops neutralised 42 terrorists, arrested 10, captured 17 AK47 rifles, one QTC rifle, 1 RPG bomb, one RPG tube, five hand grenades, 120 rounds of 5.5mm and 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition."

Other items include 151 rounds of 7.62mm NATO; 60 rounds of 12.7 108mm, two ammo links, five Dane guns, eight rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition, one smoke grenade, and two locally made explosives, 23 empty AK47 magazines, and five FN magazines.

Onyeuko noted that all surrendered terrorists and their families were being profiled and documented while recovered items and apprehended suspected terrorists had been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

