Operation Hadin Kai in Borno state and its environs by the Nigerian military is making progress by the day

Troops have continued to take the battle to Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province enclaves in order to completely neutralize them

With the latest coordinated operations by the gallant troops, xix top terrorists commanders surrendered in the Gwoza area of the northeast state

DHQ - Following coordinated operations of the troops of Hadin Kai in Borno, six Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders on Wednesday, July 13 surrendered to the Nigerian military in Gwoza local government of the state.

This was disclosed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, on Thursday, July 14 at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko urged Nigerians to continue to provide creditable information on criminals in their locality. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Source: Twitter

Major General Onyeuko said:

“It is pertinent to note that since the surrendering of terrorists to own troops the high calibre of commanders (that) surrendered at this time is unprecedented among them a Wali (governor) and Kaid (a 3 star commander).

“The surrendered commanders are; Mallam Mala Hassan (Wali), Ali Madagali (Munzur), Musa Bashir (Chief Anur), Buba Dahiru (Munzur), Jafar Hamma (Kaid) and Abbali NAKIB Polisawa.”

He added:

“Also, about 3,858 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered between 1st-14th July 2022, comprising 505 male, 1,042 female and 2,311 children.

“Furthermore, in the theatre, troops neutralized several Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province terrorists within the period under review at different encounters at Gamage village in Dikwa local government area, Dikwa-Gambora Ngala road, Pulka-Gwale road in Borno state among others.”

He also disclosed that several terrorists logistics suppliers/collaborators were arrested with various items at various logistics towns within the theatre in the last two weeks.

Among those logistics suppliers/collaborators arrested were two women namely; Hauwa Gambo and Khadija Di*rsa.

Kuje jailbreak terrorist arrested in Abuja motor park by NDLEA

Meanwhile, one of the terror suspects who escaped from the Kuje prison has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The suspect who was on the run was nabbed in the early hours of Monday, July 11 in Abuja, as confirmed by the spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi through a statement.

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police arrest terrorist who escaped from Kuje prison in Nasarawa state

Earlier, the police command in Nasarawa state arrested Hassan Hassan whose name and picture were among the inmates with Boko Haram/Terrorism Cases who escaped from Kuje prison after the attack on the correctional facility in Abuja.

Hassan was arrested in the Keffi local government area of the state, according to the police spokesman in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel.

DSP Mansel made the disclosure in a press statement made available to newsmen in Lafia on Saturday, July 9.

Source: Legit.ng