Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK), on Thursday, July 7, announced that he has stepped down as the leader of the Conservative Party

Johnson on Thursday also stated that he will be resigning as the prime minister of the UK following allegations made against him

There are claims that Tom Tugendhat will likely succeed Johnson after the Tory leadership election

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on Thursday, July 7, resolved to step down from his office as Britain’s prime minister.

Johnson made this disclosure at 10, Downing Street, London, where he talked about his resignation as the leader of the Conservation Party.

Johnson has agreed to step down (Photo: @BorisJohnson)

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, a former deputy prime minister during the administration of Theresa May, Damian Green, has shown his support for Tom Tugendhat to succeed Johnson as the next Tory leader.

BBC quotes Green as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I think we need a fresh start. And, in particular, we need to restore trust in government, not just in this government or a Conservative government, but in the way we do government more widely.

"I think having somebody who's not in the cabinet... I think that's an advantage."

As to whether Tugendhat is running, Green said:

"I hope so, otherwise I wouldn't be saying this. So, yes, I think you can, you can take it that Tom is going to run."

However, Tugendhat is yet to indicate his interest in the office.

British PM Johnson to resign as Conservative leader, date fixed

Earlier, it was reported that Johnson would resign as the leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday.

Johnson was expected to vacate the office as the leader of the party, he will remain the prime minister until the autumn of 2022.

An international journalist, Chris Mason, said:

“Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today - he will continue as prime minister until the autumn."

Tory leadership election to be conducted

It was also gathered that a Tory leadership election will be conducted in summer and the winner replace Johnson afterward.

The prime minister is to make a public statement to Britons on these anticipated developments. After a series of scandals involving Johnson, about 50 of his ministers resigned as well as their Tory MP aides.

Source: Legit.ng