The Asaba branch of Salvation Ministries Church founded by a popular pastor, David Ibiyiomie, has collapsed

The building collapsed on Tuesday, January 11, after the children's section of the church located Okpanam in Oshimili North local government area caved in

Many people are feared dead while those injured - mainly children - have been taken to the hospital in the area

About 10 people have reportedly died as a one-storey building allegedly belonging to a church, Salvation Ministries collapsed at Okpanam in Oshimili North local government area of Delta state.

Tribune reports that the located opposite Rain Oil filling station beside the Redeemed Junction collapsed on Tuesday, January 11.

It was also gathered that many people are still trapped under the debris of the collapsed church building.

The children section of Salvation Ministry's church caved in on Tuesday, January 11. Photo: Chris Onwugbolu

Source: Facebook

According to Premium Times, the collapsed building belongs to David Ibiyeomie, one of Nigeria's most popular pastors.

Details of h the church building collapsed

The report said the building caved in during a church service on Tuesday, January 11.

Sources said some construction work was ongoing in a part of the building which was also in use when the incident occurred.

The sources said there is the possibility that most of the victims could be children as the part of the building which collapsed was the children section of the church.

While some of the victims of the collapse have been rushed to a nearby hospital, bodies, mostly that of children have also been recovered by a rescue team on the ground.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the police in Delta state, Bright Edafe, said many of the victims have been rescued and taken to hospitals around the area for treatment.

Edafe said the rescue mission is still ongoing by relevant agencies operating in the state.

1 Dead, 3 People Trapped As Building Collapses in Lagos, NEMA Says

A building located at No 97 Lagos Road Haruna in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state has collapsed, NEMA official has said.

The building, which was originally abandoned by its owner was said to have collapsed on the night of Monday, October 18.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of NEMA, southwest, said the collapsed building is currently being pulled down.

38 Confirmed Dead, 9 Others Rescued in 21-Storey Building Collapses in Ikoyi

A 21-storey building located in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state has collapsed trapping many residents of the area.

The building collapse was confirmed by the acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Farinloye confirmed that the collapsed building is located on Gerrard Road around the Ikoyi area.

