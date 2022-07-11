The wife of the general manager of Imo State Zoological Garden and Wild Life Park, Nekede, has been reportedly kidnapped

Elizabeth Abioye was taken away by gunmen who invaded the First Baptist Church in Owerri where she had gone for service on Sunday

Church members ran for safety as the criminals who came in a Sienna vehicle fired shots to scare people away

Owerri, Imo state - There was panic in Owerri, the Imo state capital, on Sunday, July 10, as gunmen reportedly stormed First Baptist Church situated on Wetheral Road, and abducted the wife of the general manager of Imo State Zoological Garden and Wild Life Park, Nekede.

The victim, Elizabeth Abioye, was attending service at the church before she was taken away by the gunmen.

Governor Uzodimma assured residents of Imo state that the security situation is different. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

A source told Vanguard:

“The gunmen came with an ash-colour Sienna vehicle, forced the woman into the vehicle and zoomed off.

“The situation created pandemonium in the church, as worshippers ran shelter skelter.”

One of the officials of the church, who spoke to The Punch on the condition of anonymity, said the kidnappers waited till the church service came to an end before they struck.

He stated:

“They had somebody in their car who identified the woman before they forced her into their vehicle. They shot at our church building. It was so terrible."

The source disclosed that the victim's husband was out of the state and the matter has been reported to the police.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson for the state, Micheal Abattam, had yet to respond to the incident.

In recent times, the insecurity in Imo state has risen to alarming levels. In January, a former speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Lawman Duruji, was kidnapped.

According to the report, Duruji was kidnapped at Oriagu in Ehime Mbano local government area on Saturday, January 8, while returning from a function.

On Sunday, January 9, unknown gunmen abducted a traditional ruler at Y-Junction in Orlu local government area of Imo state.

A source said the abduction occurred during a heavy downpour in the afternoon, while the monarch was travelling with his little daughter.

No need for arms, Uzodimma says

Meanwhile, the state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has told Imo residents that there will be no need for them to wield arms for self-defence

Legit.ng reported that he made this declaration against the backdrop of the Zamfara state governor's comment on allowing residents in his state to wield arms for self-defence

Uzodimma assured residents of Imo state that the security situation is different as security agencies in the state are equal to the task.

