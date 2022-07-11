Ahead of the Osun gubernatorial election, the Labour Party candidate, Lasun Yusuff is under severe shock

This is as unknown gunmen invaded the residence of the politician in the wee hours of Monday morning

Meanwhile, no lives were lost by this sad incident as security personnel attached to Yussuff's home were able to repel the attack

The residence of Ikolaba Rt. Hon. Lasun Yussuff Suleiman at Ilobu was on Monday, July 9, attacked by armed thugs.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party made this disclosure in a tweet shared on his verified Twitter handle, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gunmen attacked the residence of Labour Party governorship candidate, Lasun Yusuf. Photo credit: Prince Fasasi Adewale Quadri

Source: Facebook

He tweeted:

"Just in: gun men in uniforms are presently in my residence shooting sporadically..."

From the pictures making rounds on the internet, the armed men shot indiscriminately at the building located at Oke-Ima area of the town.

Sources, however, disclosed that security personnel attached to the compound were able to repel the attack with no one injured.

Meanwhile, Yusuff, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives appeared on Sunday night, July 10, at the Osun Gubernatorial debate organised by Channels Television in Osogbo.

Nigerians react

Nigerians in reaction through the Twitter page of the LP candidate accuses the APC government and prayed for the protection of the candidate.

@Ikemba1azu1 tweeted

"Hon. Sir ask your boys to record everything that's happening... We want to hold APC accountable."

@prodahood tweeted

"Just like that.... APC

"How do you know from afar?

@ChigozieIAlex tweeted

"Hon. Please send any evidence you have to my DM now please!

@Arinze233 tweeted

"we will hold Nigeria government accountable. What kind of country are we in."

@Olusegu60442187 tweeted

"This is not the kind of democracy we pray to keep in this country. When a gubernatorial candidate isn’t safe after a live television debate. Our security agencies have been compromised. There’s the need for a complete change of government in this country."

@kareem_davies

"This is bad for our democracy. Is this our plan for 2023 General Elections."

@EmordiChigbata tweeted

"Jesus Christ!!! God's protection on you and your family,the enemies of Osun will never win."

