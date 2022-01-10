Gunmen have struck again in Imo as a former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Lawman Duruji has been kidnapped

Also kidnapped by the attackers is the wife of an ex-chairman of a local government area, Frank Onwunere

The abductions are coming a few days after Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo promised Imolites a safer 2022

Owerri - The Punch newspaper is reporting that a former Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Lawman Duruji, has been kidnapped.

According to the report, Duruji was kidnapped at Oriagu in Ehime Mbano local government area on Saturday, January 8 while returning from a function.

Governor Hope Uzodimma recently promised the people of Imo that his government will ensure a safer 2022. Photo credit: Imo state government

Also kidnapped is a businessman in Owerri, the Imo state capital, popularly known as Ezzybee.

Ezzybee was said to have been kidnapped on Sunday, January 9 while on the way to watch a local football match.

Also kidnapped is the wife of an ex-chairman of Okigwe Local Government Area, Frank Onwunere.

Unidentified persons were also kidnapped at Okwelle junction in the Onuimo local government area, and at the Umbomiri junction in the Mbaitoli and Amaraku in the Mbano local government areas of the state.

When contacted, the police spokesperson for the command, Micheal Abattam, said that the command was on the trail of the kidnappers.

He disclosed that one of the victims who was kidnapped at Ubomiri had been rescued by the police.

Unknown gunmen kidnap another monarch in Imo state

In a related development, The Nation newspaper reports that unknown gunmen on Sunday, January 9 abducted a traditional ruler at Y-Junction in Orlu local government area of Imo state.

A source said the abduction occured during a heavy downpour in the afternoon, while the monarch was travelling with his little daughter.

How gunmen bombed Ideato police headquarters in Imo

Recall that there was an attack at the police headquarters in Ideato South local government area in Imo state on Thursday, January 6.

A lot of detainees were set free by gunmen during the attack, who stormed the facility with explosives.

The attackers destroyed the administrative office, the divisional police officer’s office, and the reception desk.

How Governor Uzodimma vowed to ensure a safer Imo in 2022

Governor Uzodimma had earlier advocated for a renewed and collective effort by the people of Imo to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality in the state this year.

In his new year message to the people of the state, Uzodimma pledged that his administration will work in concert with the security agencies to ensure a safer Imo in 2022 and beyond.

He also pledged that his administration will this year redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

