A piece of news that would sadden the heart of loved ones is the death of another Nigerian pilgrim identified simply as Hasiya Aminu

The sad development has been confirmed by the Chief of Operations and Head of the Nigerian Medical Team, of NAHCON, Dr Usman Galadima

Meanwhile, close sources revealed she passed on in her sleep; Aminu becomes the second pilgrim that died during the 2022 Hajj operations

Again, another Nigerian pilgrim, identified simply as Hasiya Aminu from Kaduna state is dead.

Vanguard reports that the pilgrim died after she returned from the plains of Arafat, Friday evening.

Muslim pilgrims gather atop Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the holy city of Mecca, on July 8, 2022. Photo credit: SOULEIMAN / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Aminu's death confirmed

Confirming the development, the Chief of Operations and Head of the Nigerian Medical Team, of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Dr Usman Galadima said no cause has been ascertained for her death.

Pilgrims closed to her in the tent said immediately she returned, she slept and passed on in her sleep.

Dr. Galadima however said that the family of Aminu has already been informed of her death and she would be buried according to Islamic rites.

The first pilgrim who passed on earlier

Aminu is the second pilgrim that has died during the 2022 Hajj operations.

Hajiya Aisha Ahmed from Keffi in Nasarawa state died also last week after a brief illness and was buried in Makkah.

Mount Arafat

The stay on Arafat throughout the day is a compulsory rite for each pilgrim to fulfill to make Hajj.

Nigerian pilgrims were among the over one million performing the 2022 Hajj operations in Arafat.

Hajj 2022: Nigerian pilgrims join others on Mount Arafat for intercessions

Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia joined millions of pilgrims across the globe on Mount Arafat as part of the 2022 Hajj exercise.

As reported by Premium Times, the convergence at Mount Arafat is a pivotal part of the Hajj exercise which allows individuals to intercede in prayers for their families, friends and loved ones.

Legit.ng gathered that prior to the convergence on Mount Arafat, pilgrims had spent the night at Mina on Thursday, July 7.

Sweat, pray, love: extreme heat hounds hajj

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that the weather condition in Saudi Arabia has not been friendly to pilgrims.

It was gathered that the temperature of the Sun in the afternoon rose to about 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit).

Due to the weather condition, many men have been seen trying to shield their heads from the scorching sun and Islam forbids men from wearing hats during the Hajj exercise.

