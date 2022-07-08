Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia joined millions of pilgrims across the globe on Mount Arafat as part of the 2022 Hajj exercise.

As reported by Premium Times, the convergence at Mount Arafat is a pivotal part of the Hajj exercise which allows individuals to intercede in prayers for their families, friends and loved ones.

Legit.ng gathered that prior to the convergence on Mount Arafat, pilgrims had spent the night at Muna on Thursday, July 7.

One of the significances of the sacred and legendary mountain is that on the ninth day of Hajj pilgrims leave Mina for Mount Arafat where they stand in contemplative vigil and pray and recite the Quran.

The mountain is mostly referred to as Jabal ar-Rahmah, meaning Mountain of Mercy. It was gathered that the holy Prophet Mohammed in the Quran gave his final sermon on earth at the historic mountain.

In Islam, the Hajj exercise comes with a routine that every pilgrim must spend the afternoon at Mount Arafat and anything contrary to that, the Hajj is automatically invalid.

Over the years, the Hajj has been termed to be one of the World’s largest religious convergence as it is expected of every Muslim to perform the exercise at least once.

In the 2022 Hajj, over 40, 000 Nigerian pilgrims across various states made it to Saudi Arabia for the exercise

