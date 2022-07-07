Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims are leaving Mecca to Mina on Thursday, June 7, ahead of the final stage of the last pillar of Islam's rite

May of the white-robed worshippers are making their journey by foot, a journey of 7 kilometres from the Grand Mosque in Mecca

All pilgrims are vaccinated and submit their tests, but the ritual is taking place at a time when many Gulf nations are tightening their restrictions to curtain Covid-19 spread

Thousands of pilgrims worldwide in Saudi Arabia started leaving Mecca on Thursday, June 7, ahead of the last part of the annual hajj rites.

The Guardian reports that the rite has attracted a huge crowd despite the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and growing heat.

Hajj pilgrims flock to Mina to spend the ‘day of quenching thirst’ at the holy site Photo Credit: Ibrahim Shehu Giwa

Many robed worshippers are making their journey on foot to Mina, a journey of 7 kilometres from Mecca's Grand Mosque, where they circled the Kaaba at the beginning of the ritual on Wednesday.

1 million Muslims will be mounting Mount Arafat on Friday

The 1 million crowds, including the 850,000 from abroad, is the biggest since 2019 after two Covid-hit years when only a few thousand were allowed.

All worshippers are fully vaccinated and submitted PCR tests, but the rituals are taking place amidst the resurgence of Covid-19 in the region.

Many Gulf countries are tightening their restrictions to control the outbreak.

Dressed in simple robes, the pilgrims will spend the night in air-conditioned white tents in Minna, a city surrounded by mountains that transform each year into a vast encampment.

Below are the highlights of the Hajj

Pilgrims will ascend Mount Arafat on Friday, where it is believed that Prophet Mohammad delivered his last sermon. For several hours, worshippers will pray, recite the Quran, and sleep nearby. They will gather pebbles on Saturday and perform the "stoning of the devil". Many pilgrims have umbrellas to shed themselves against the sun. As of Wednesday, temperatures are 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit). Also, 4 hospitals and 24 health centres are on standby in Mina.

