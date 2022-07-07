Muslim pilgrims on board Max Air from Jigawa to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj exercise have made an emergency landing

It was gathered that the incident transpired on Wednesday, May 31, when they landed at the Aminu Kano International Airport

Meanwhile, the manager of Max Air Kano, Bello Ramadan, confirmed that no passenger was hurt

Jigawa, Dutse - A Saudi Arabia-bound aircraft belonging to Max Air carrying 559 Muslim pilgrims from Jigawa State has made an emergency landing at the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

According to Premium Times, the Aircraft was forced to land after lightning struck on Wednesday, May 31.

The Max Air aeroplane was carrying 559 Muslim pilgrims from Jigawa state to Saudi Arabia. Photo Credit: NAHCON

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the Muslim pilgrims, who were on their way to observe the 2023 Hajj exercise, jetted out of the Duste Airport at 4:45 p.m.

Speaking on the development, the manager of Max Air Kano, Bello Ramadan, confirmed that the situation was less critical than explained.

Ramadan noted that all passengers were fine and nobody was hurt during the emergency landing.

He said:

“The problem is not as much as the passengers are reporting, some of them are panicking and reporting what did not happen, the airplane’s engine and tires are in perfect condition.

“We have provided an alternative plane to continue the journey, the plane is about fueling, and the passengers are okay, even though some of them are panicking, but there is no cause for alarm."

Ramadan also confirmed that lightning did strike and affect the left screen of the aircraft, but it did not pose any threat. He also noted that the emergency landing was for precautionary measures.

He, however, revealed that an alternative had been provided for the passengers to continue their journey.

Ramadan said:

"... thank God it was mere scratch and not broken and the pilot decided to return. Very soon they will continue with the journey.”

Meanwhile, the executive secretary of the Jigawa Pilgrims Board, Umar Labbo, revealed that the first batch of pilgrims was drawn from 16 out of 27 local government areas of the state.

Bus conveying Nasarawa Hajj-bound pilgrims crashes on its way to Abuja

In another similar development, an 18-seater bus conveying intending pilgrims was involved in an accident on Wednesday in Nasarawa state.

The Hajj-bound pilgrims were said to be on their way to Abuja for airlifting to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, May 25.

Details of the accident, which occurred around Kara, Keffi Local Government Area in Nasarawa state, are still sketchy.

Source: Legit.ng