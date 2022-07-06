Following the terrorist attack on Kuje prison in Abuja, the United Kingdom embassy has updated its travel advisory and warned citizens to be cautious of travelling to 19 states in Nigeria.

The United Kingdom citizens were warned to be cautious of travelling to 19 states in Nigeria after terrorists attacked Kuje prison and freed inmates. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

"On 5 July the Kuje Prison in The Federal Capital Territory was bombed and attacked by gunmen and an unknown number of prisoners have escaped.

"You should be extra vigilant if in the area," the embassy said in a statement on its website.

Also in the advisory updated on Wednesday, July 6, titled Update on attack on Kuje prison, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to:

Borno State

Yobe State

Adamawa State

Gombe State

Kaduna State

Katsina State

Zamfara state

Riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States

The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to:

Bauchi State

Kano State

Jigawa State

Niger State

Sokoto State

Kogi State

within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State

Abia State

non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States

Plateau State

Taraba State

Kuje prison attack: US predicts what will happen in Abuja, reveals what citizens should do

In a related development, the United States Embassy has warned its citizens in Nigeria against travelling on the airport road in Abuja.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 6, titled, ‘Abuja FCT prison break near the airport on July 5, 2022’, the US Embassy noted that crime has become endemic throughout Nigeria. The embassy warned that an increase in crime is expected in and around Abuja after the prison attack.

“An increase in crime is expected in and around Abuja. It is recommended that U.S. citizens should maintain a high state of personal security awareness for the next two weeks and avoid unnecessary travel on the airport road," the statement read.

ISWAP claims responsibility for Kuje attack

Meanwhile, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on Kuje Prison in Abuja.

In footage released on Wednesday night, July 6, the terrorist sect showed some of its men shooting their way into the facility. Tens of fighters were seen marching in groups while vehicles and a building were on fire in the 38 seconds video.

An elderly man dressed in native attire also joined the young men who were shouting on top of their voices.

