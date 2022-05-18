Two days after the EFCC arrested the accountant general of the federation over an alleged 80bn fraud, finance minister Zainab Ahmed has taken a crucial action

The minister of finance, budget and national planning handed the accountant-general an indefinite suspension

The suspension which is without pay was put in place to ensure a proper probe of the embattled accountant-general

FCT, Abuja - Ahmed Idris, the accountant general of the federation, has been suspended indefinitely by Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning.

In a letter dated May 18, 2022, Ahmed said the suspension “without pay” was to allow for “proper and unhindered investigation” in line with public service rules, TheCable reported.

The Accountant-General of Federation, Ahmed Idris, has been suspended from office indefinitely. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

He is not expected to come to office or contact any official in his officer except for any disciplinary hearing that may be advised.

Alleged 80bn fraud: EFCC arrests accountant-general Ahmed Idris

Legit.ng notes that Idris' suspension is coming two days after his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N80 billion fraud.

The anti-graft commission stated that its verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The EFCC also explained that Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

EFCC grills Malami's aides over alleged sale of presidential pardon

In another report, there was a strong allegation that aides to Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, sold presidential pardon.

The EFCC, according to an insider from the ministry of justice, has begun an investigation into the claim and is said to be probing the aides.

Part of the claim is that Malami's aides were involved in processing the list of persons given the pardon such as former Governor Joshua Dariye, and Ex-governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba.

Nomination forms: EFCC writes INEC, demands parties, aspirants’ bank details

Meanwhile, the EFCC has also launched a discreet investigation into the finances of the 18 political parties in the country and their presidential aspirants.

This followed the humongous fees paid for expression of interest and nomination forms by aspirants vying for various elective offices in the parties.

The anti-graft agency has, therefore, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to furnish it with the bank accounts and other financial details of the political parties.

