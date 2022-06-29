Over 30 communities in Zamfara state have been sacked by some terrorists operating around the state

The disclosure was made by a member of the House of Representatives representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency in the state

Suleiman Abubakar Gumi said resident have been displaced from their homes while farmers can no longer go to their farms

Barely three days after the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle had called on residents to arm themselves for self-defence, bandits have attacked 30 communities in the state, Daily Trust reports.

The lawmaker representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency in the state, Suleiman Abubakar Gumi, said that some terrorists have sacked over 30 communities in Zamfara since the month of June.

Bandits are said to have attacked over 30 communities in Zamfara in June 2022. Photo: Bello Matawalle

Gumi while raising a motion on the need for Nigerian security agencies especially the military to step up their game in the state said troops should be deployed to the affected areas to prevent more attacks.

Adding that no day passes in Zamfara without a bandit attack, Gumi a recent attack in the state had led to the killing of 16 people while many others were injured, cattle rustled and property destroyed.

He also noted that residents of about 71 villages have fled their homes and most farmers in the state have also abandoned their farms for fear of further attacks by the terrorists.

In addition to these attacks, Gumi confirmed that the terrorists have imposed levies on residents of various communities in the state while demanding ransom from families of those kidnapped.

Quit notice to several villages in Plateau state

Aside from the attacks and ransom for kidnap victims in Zamfara state, terrorists have given quit notice to residents of Sabon Zama, Gindin Dutse, Anguwan Tsohon Soldier, Anguwan Yuhana and Anguwan Mangu villages in Wase local government area of Plateau state.

Sources said that Pinau, a village 11km away from Wase, has also been surrounded by some masked men who stormed the communities and asked the residents to either leave or face an attack.

Responding to the quit notice, the spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa, said he was not aware of such.

Days after governor called for residents to carry arms, bandits kidnap general hospital MD in Zamfara

Some bandits have kidnapped the medical director of the Dansadau General Hospital in Zamfara state.

Mansur Muhammad was said to have been kidnapped on Sunday, June 26, at Mashayar Zaki along Dansadau - Magami Road in Zamfara state.

Muhammad's abduction was confirmed by the chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in the state.

Nigerian military not happy over Zamfara governor's call for residents to bear arms, give reasons

The Nigerian military had assured its capability to secure the lives and property of citizens across states of the country.

This assurance by the military followed the call by the Zamfara state governor for the police chief to issue gun licenses for self-defence against bandits and terrorists' attacks on residents.

However, the chief of defence state in his reaction to the governor's demand said the military and other security agencies are doing everything possible to address insecurity in Zamfara and its environs.

