The leadership of Fusion 774, a Nigerian advocacy group have reacted to media reports alleging ex-army chief, T.Y Buratai of keeping N1.85bn ammunition fund in his house

Mr Sadiq Jikta who is the national coordinator of the group labelled the report as an attempt to dent the reputation of the ex-army chief

He, however, urged media outlets to adopt the best practice of verifying news sources before publication

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's political support and socio-economic advocacy group, Fusion 774 says it condemns the trend of media outlets disseminating fake news.

The group made this known while reacting to a news report by Sahara Reporters alleging former army chief, Ambassador T.Y Buratai for his involvement in a N1.85bn ammunition deal.

The legal team of Ambassador T.Y Buratai as well as the ICPC have debunked any allegations linking the ex-army general. Photo: Abubakar Mohammed

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the national coordinator of Fusion 774, Sadiq Jikta described the news report as "unsubstantiated and fake".

Legit.ng recalls that the news reported by the online newspaper was titled "EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai”

As contained in the report, it was alleged that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) recovered N1.85 billion from a house and office said to belong to former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

While still reacting to the news report, Mr Jikta said it was unfortunate that such a widely followed news media platform will engage in a smear campaign.

He said:

"After I read through the misleading publications, I chatted with the Ambassador, and called people around him, he was surprised in hearing the fake news himself, I even went further to call a friend at ICPC who debunked the news and informed me of their official public statement that cleared the Ambassador.

"I can authoritatively say that those reports were false and targeted to smear and rubbish the image and reputation the gentleman has built for himself over the years.

"I wonder what they intend to achieve by fabricating lies just for attacking his hard-earned reputation.

Jikta however stated that the dissemination of unverified report is not the best practice as it is unethical and dangerous to national unity.

He urged media outlets to adopt the culture of verifying news sources as well as adopting the technique of fact-checking in order to enhance news credibility.

ICPC reacts to allegations linking Buratai to arms fund

Meanwhile, the ICPC has denied recovering N1.85 billion from a house and office said to belong to former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 3, the commission said it recovered N170 million cash, $220,965, G-Wagon and other items from a military contractor.

The commission added that it has arrested the managing director of the company belonging to the military contractor, adding that investigation is ongoing.

Allegations of recovered n1.85bn arms money in Buratai’s house false, says attorney

Similarly, the ex-army chief, Tukur Buratai has also denied allegations that the sum of N1.85bn was recovered from his house by operatives of ICPC.

He made this known via his legal advisor, Barrister Osuagwu Ugochukwu who described the allegation as malicious.

