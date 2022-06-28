The resignation of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad has continued to raise some dust

Sources within Nigeria's judicial system have said that the former Chief Justice of Nigeria did not leave his office on health grounds as claimed

According to the sources, Tanko was forced to resign his appointment through a plan that commenced last year but was only perfected on Sunday, June 26

On Monday, June 27, the Nigerian media space was set agog with new of the resgignation of the chief justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad on health grounds.

Daily Trust reports that Tanko's resignation was a result of high-level intrigues among key officials of the judiciary.

Sources familiar with the incident said the plan to oust the ex-CJN had been ongoing for a long time but was only perfected and executed on Sunday, June 26.

The former CJN resigned his position on Sunday, June 26. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

According to a source, there were indications that all was not well when the ex-CJN who was expected to speak at the opening programme of the training on alternative dispute resolution for judges at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja.

The source said while Tanko did not attend the event, no prior notice was sent and the ex-CJN also failed to send in a representative on his behalf.

In addition, most of his aides confirmed that they were not aware of his resignation until the news filtered into the media on Monday, June 27, morning.

Other sources said Tanko was directed to appear at the Presidential Villa where he was handed a letter to sign for his immediate resignation.

Waiting for Justice Mary Odili's retirement

Another source privy to the ex-CJN's ordeal at the judiciary noted that his ousting was spearheaded by a senior official and head of a Nigerian security establishment who worked with key members of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

He added that the plan was set into motion last but put on hold until after the retirement of Justice Mary Odili who could have only served as the CJN for less than a year had Tanko resigned before she left.

The move to pin his resignation on health grounds was the last option for Tanko and also to help him save face, the source added.

Hours after resuming as acting CJN, Justice Ariwoola, addresses allegations against his predecessor

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the acting chief justice of Nigeria had said that there is no controversy at the Supreme Court.

The new chief justice made this statement in reaction to a petition by justices of the apex court against the treatment meted on them by the recently retired CJN Tanko Muhammad.

Justice Ariwoola also assured that with support from his colleagues, the judiciary under his tenure shall not fail Nigerians.

President Buhari breaks silence on former CJN's resignation, confers biggest Nigerian award to Tanko

President Buhari on Monday, June 27, conferred the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on the retired chief justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.

Tanko received the award from the president hours after he resigned on health grounds as the CJN and handed office over to his successor, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola

Congratulating the former CJN for his service to the judiciary and the country, President Buhari said Tanko dealt firmly with the issues of the reckless and indiscriminate grant of ex-parte orders that was assuming serious dimensions.

