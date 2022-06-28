Nnamdi Kanu is to remain in the DSS custody for much longer than he was initially expected to stay following a new ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja

During a hearing on Tuesday, June 28, the court in Abuja dismissed the IPOB leader's bail application

According to Justice Binta Nyako, the presiding judge, Kanu's application was an attempt to prolong a matter that has been ruled on

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, June 28, dismissed the bail application filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In its ruling delivered by Justice Binta Nyako, the court said Kanu's application is a gross abuse of the court process.

Nyako noted that the suit was a move to continue to litigate on issues that have already been decided, Channels TV reports.

However, the presiding judge advised Kanu to approach the Court of Appeal on the issue of bail, if he is not satisfied with the verdict of the court.

A Vanguard publication quotes the judge to have said:

“The present application amounts to an abuse of court process for attempting to relitigate an issue already decided by the court.

“If the Defendant is dissatisfied, he has the Appeal Court to go to. This application is accordingly dismissed."

During the hearing on Tuesday, the IPOB leader told the court that he was denied fair hearing before his bail was revoked, a position which was rejected by Justice Nyako.

Buhari, UK prime minister discuss Nnamdi Kanu's detention

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had said that Kanu felt safe condemning Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

The president made the disclosure while speaking with the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, at a bilateral meeting of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

In his discussion with Johnson on Thursday, June 23, the Nigerian president debunked reports that the IPOB leader was denied access to his lawyers.

President Buhari said that Kanu is being given every opportunity under the law to justify all the uncomplimentary remarks he made about Nigeria in Britain.

