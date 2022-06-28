The pregnant wife of the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Zamfara, Sanusi Mohammed Gusau, has been kidnapped by bandits.

Gusau's wife, Ramatu Yunusa, who is due to put to bed, was whisked from his Damba Gusau residence around 1 am on Tuesday, June 28, Punch reports.

According to him, the armed criminals were intending to abduct him having scaled his fence into the building, but he hid himself upon sighting them.

He said:

“They jumped over the wall and broke my door but before they could enter my room, I was able to hide somewhere.

“When they searched the house and could not see me, they abducted my pregnant wife, Ramatu.

“She could give birth anytime from now because her expected delivery date is in this week."

However, the incident is yet to be confirmed by the spokesman of the police command in the state, SP Mohammed Shehu.

