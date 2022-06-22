Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari nominated seven persons for screening and confirmation by the Senate for appointment as ministers

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter of request on the floor of the Senate, in Abuja, on Tuesday, June 21

In a new development, the Senate has announced a new date for the screening of the new ministers

On Wednesday, June 22, the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, said that the Senate would on Wednesday, June 29, screen for confirmation, the seven nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari for ministerial appointment.

According to a report by Daily Trust, Lawan made the announcement before Senate adjourned the plenary to Tuesday, June 28.

Senate set to screen President Muhammadu Buhari’s new ministers. Photo credit: Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The ministerial nominees will be screened on Wednesday next week.”

President Buhari, in a letter dated 15th June 2022, requested the Senate to confirm the nomination of seven ministerial nominees.

Buhari had said that the request was made in accordance with Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The new ministers

The nominees for confirmation include;

Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh (Abia), Umana Okon Umana – (Akwa Ibom) Ekumankama Joseph Nkama- (Ebonyi) and Goodluck Nanah Opiah (Imo).

Others are;

Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano), Ademola Adewole Adegoroye (Ondo) and Odum Udi ( Rivers).

Buhari makes another crucial nomination after rolling out list of ministerial nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent an official request to the Senate to confirm Mohammed Bello Shehu as chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary on Wednesday, June 22.

The letter, made available to Legit.ng, reads:

“In accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Mohammed Bello Shehu, as the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission."

Lull in ministries as Buhari yet to replace Amaechi, Onu, others, despite promising ‘speed’

Thirty-nine days after, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to replace ministers who resigned from his cabinet to contest the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daily Trust reports.

The development according to Daily Trust has slowed down the pace of activities in the affected ministries.

Following the delay, six states; Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Ondo, Imo and Rivers are not represented in the Federal Executive Council. The 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provided that each of the 36 states is represented in the federal cabinet.

