President Buhari hosted the leadership of Nigeria’s judiciary, at the end of the daily fasting on Thursday, April 14

At the Iftar dinner, Justice Tanko Muhammad hailed the president for not interfering in court matters

On his part, the president reassured the CJN that the executive arm of the government will continue to respect the judiciary

FCT, Abuja - Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has never interfered in judicial cases.

He disclosed this on Thursday, April 14, at the Iftar dinner hosted by Buhari for the leadership of the nation’s judiciary, at the end of the daily fasting.

President Buhari breaks Ramadan fast with members of the judiciary. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Muhammad stated:

"In all your years in office, at no time, no moment did Mr. President or any other person from you attempt to talk or ask for favors from the courts. We can recall no such attempt by you or anyone on your to interfere with judicial decisions."

According to the CJN, this shows that the president is mature, adding that with people like Buhari who do not interfere with judicial decisions in leadership positions, Nigeria can rest assured that all is well.

Buhari promises not to interfere in court matters

In a statement signed by a presidential aide, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said he tries to keep his distance from the judiciary to avoid the perception of interference.

He promised that the executive arm of the government will continue to respect the judiciary within the boundaries laid out in the Constitution.

Read the full statement below:

