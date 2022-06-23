To drastically reduce the massive number of unemployed Nigerians, the federal government has opened a job creation and employment portal

The portal will be supervised by the ministry of labour and employment as disclosed by Chris Nigige on Wednesday, June 22

Ngige said the portal, Nigerian Labour Exchange (NILEX), will be used by employers and applicants

Abuja - The federal government has opened an employment and job creation portal for resident Nigerians and citizens in the Diaspora.

This was disclosed on Wednesday, June 22, by the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, during his conversation with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ngige also said the FEC approved the digitization of the operations of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Vanguard reports.

Added to this, the minister revealed that the council approved a portal called Nigerian Labour Exchange (NILEX) that would be domiciled in his ministry for employment and job creation.

He explained that the platform had not been developed over time and could not take the stress of the influx of persons wanting to go into it.

Ngigi said the platform was supposed to be used by employers and job seekers.

ThisDay quotes him as saying:

“The employers will come in and load the vacancy they have, the type of skill they want, the qualifications of people that can fit in there.

“Then the job seekers those who are looking for job, graduates, non-graduates will register, put in the qualification, put in their skill and what you can do and then the two groups are matched. The employer can speak with a job seeker, via that platform.

“So over the years we have not been able to expand it. But on a bilateral, multilateral agreement now the funds are provided. So we are redesigning it, remodeling it, and then upgrading the infrastructure.

“Council approved that consultant also do that with a completion period of 12 weeks and with that we have passed the first stage of digitalising that particular platform.

“One of the good things about our platform now when it becomes operational, all those phones platforms that ask people to register for work, pay in N10,000 or N20,000, will become a thing of the past because this will be a government platform. And when you go there, you know is a genuine platform..."

Buhari approves appointment of Matilda Mmegwa special assistant on employment, job creation

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of Matilda Mmegwa as Senior Special Assistant to the president on employment and job creation.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity Femi Adesina, on Thursday, April 21, made this disclosure through a statement he shared on his official Facebook page.

The senior special assistant, who had held a number of posts in the private sector in Canada and international organisations, was to work under the leadership of the minister of labour and employment on issues of job creation.

