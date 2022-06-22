BREAKING: NAFDAC workers embark on strike over non-payment of allowances
by Aanu Adegun
The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has embarked on strike.
Speaking on Wednesday at NAFDAC headquarters in Abuja, Auwalu Yusuf Kiyawa, state chairman of the union, said the strike begins with immediate effect.
Kiyawa said the union will not call off the strike until the allowances of the workers are paid.
Source: Legit.ng