Britons are upset over the rising cost of living under the administration of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and have taken to the streets of the United Kingdom to protest against the hike in the prices of goods over a short period of time.

In fact, there are videos of mass protests by citizens who were flooding the major roads decrying an economic situation they find unacceptable.

Britons protest rising cost of living (Photo: The Guardian)

Most of the demonstrators were lamenting benefit cuts, reduction in welfare packages, and reduced government funds amid hike in prices.

Commodities whose prices have increased are as follows:

Rice Beans Sugar Spaghetti Salt Maggi Petroleum products

One of the videos was shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state.

Great breakthrough at last as Buhari's govt opens employment, job creation portal for applicants

The federal government had opened an employment and job creation portal for resident Nigerians and citizens in the Diaspora.

This was disclosed on Wednesday, June 22, by the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, during his conversation with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ngige also said the FEC approved the digitization of the operations of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Added to this, the minister revealed that the council approved a portal called Nigerian Labour Exchange (NILEX) that would be domiciled in his ministry for employment and job creation.

He explained that the platform had not been developed over time and could not take the stress of the influx of persons wanting to go into it. Ngigi said the platform was supposed to be used by employers and job seekers.

Reps agree on automatic employment for all Nigerian first class graduates

To stop the nationwide brain drain facing the Nigerian workforce, lawmakers of the House of Representatives are now seeking automatic employment for all first-class graduates.

Sponsoring the motion, Representative Chinedu Martins affirmed that this will address the continuous exportation of the best Nigerian graduates to other countries like the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, France, Australia, China, and Canada.

