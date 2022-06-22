Emerging reports have confirmed that the bail granted to popular Lagos socialite, Ismaila Mustapha also known as Mompha has been revoked by the court

The court has also issued a bench warrant for Mompha who was said to have skipped trial on Wednesday, June 22

Mompha who was arraigned by the EFCC earlier for an 8-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering of over N6 billion is expected to return to court on Thursday, June 30

Lagos, Ikeja - A special offence court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos state has ordered the immediate arrest of popular socialite, Ismaila Mustapha also known as Mompha in an alleged N6 billion money-laundering suit.

According to the Vanguard newspaper, Justice Mojisola Dada sequel to issuing a bench warrant for Mompha also revoked his bail for his absence in court.

Nigerian social media celeb, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha. Photo: @mompha / IG.

Source: Instagram

The judge said:

“The bail of the defendant is once again revoked and a bench warrant issued for his arrest against the next adjourned date.”

Legit.ng gathered that Mompha’s absence in court on Thursday, June was said to have hindered proceedings.

Premium Times reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, June 10 filed an 8-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering of over N6 billion on the Lagos socialite.

The accused is also reported to be prosecuted alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

Defence counsel shocked at Mompha's absence

Addressing the court, the defence counsel, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) prayed to the court for a stand-down of the matter but the defendant failed to show up in court.

It was gathered that a recess was issued in a bid to recall the case, but again, the defendant failed to show up.

When asked by the judge why Mompha did not show up, the defence counsel expressed surprise at the situation despite his client giving him assurance that he will appear before the court.

He said:

“I had his assurance up till yesterday night that he will be in court and that was why I was waiting downstairs for him.

“I made an effort to ensure that the defendant is in court today following his absence at the last date of adjournment but to no avail."

Prosecuting counsel called for Mompha's immediate arrest

Also addressing the court, the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo reiterated that the defence counsel gave his word and assurance a day before that the accused will appear after a plea bargain was filed.

He said:

“If I say that this development is not shocking it will be an understatement my lord. As at yesterday the learned senior advocate discussed with me and assured that we should continue today with this proceeding.

"The defence counsel seemed to have taken some steps but it appears it is not yielding any results.

“I urge your lordship to issue warrant for his arrest and for the production of the defendant before your lordship.”

The court however heeded the prayer of the prosecuting counsel as court proceedings were adjourned till Thursday, June 30.

Court orders interim forfeiture of Mompha’s luxury watches, sunglasses, iPhone 8

Meanwhile, prior to his recent court case, the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered interim forfeiture of some designer items that were seized from Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha.

The items were confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) when Momphas was arrested in 2019.

Justice Lewis Allagoa granted the order of interim forfeiture on Friday, October 15, and Nigerians on social media have reacted to the development.

FBI probe: EFCC distances self from claims made by Mompha amid Hushpuppi’s trial

In another development, claims that the EFCC officials advised Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha to maintain a low profile have been denied.

The anti-graft agency on Monday, August 2, maintained that it is not in the business of guiding suspected internet fraudsters.

In the wake of the indictment of his friend, Hushpuppi, Mompha had asserted that the commission advised him to lay low.

