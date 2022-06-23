Lagos police command have arrested three suspected traffic robbers who were known for tormenting Ikeja axis

The suspects named Usman Mohammed, Azeez Adeleke and Solomon Oduya, were arrested on June 19 at Mobolaji Johnson road

The command made this known in a statement signed by its spokesperson on Wednesday, June 22

Vanguard reports that the police public relations officer in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, June 22.

Lagos state police commissioner, CP Abiodun Alabi, speaking on security issue in the state

Source: Facebook

The statement revealed that the suspects were arrested at about 8p.m on June 19 at Mobolaji Johnson Road, Ikeja.

“The suspects were arrested by officers of Alausa Division of the Command following a distress call received by the police about an ongoing robbery attack at Ikeja.

“They were apprehended while escaping with their loot after robbing their victims.

“Items recovered from the suspects include one Tecno mobile phone, one dagger and N5,400,” he said.

Police promise to arraign arrested traffic robbers at the conclusion of its investigation

The police authority said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had previously operated in the area a couple of times, snatching unsuspecting passers-by’s belongings.

Hundeyin said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the command concluded its investigation.

He assured the residents that the police would continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety of life and property in the state.

