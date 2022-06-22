The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja has arrested and arraigned Kayode Odeyemi, a former deputy comptroller of correctional service before a high court in Bwari, Abuja.

According to EFCC's director of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, Odeyemi was arraigned for crimes bordering on land fraud, Punch reports.

In the charges filed against Odeyemi, the commission claimed that he defrauded one Joseph N. Emelieze of N6,500,000 in 2019.

The anti-graft agency in another allegation said the accused swindled a firm, Joemelyz Global, the sum of N2,200,000.

Uwujaren's statement reads:

“Kayode Odeyemi, a 62-year-old retired former Deputy Comptroller of Corrections, was arraigned before Justice M.A. Madugu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Bwari, Abuja, on a two-count of offences bordering on land fraud.

“Count one reads, ‘That you, Kayode Odeyemi, sometime in December 2019 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, by pretence and with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of N6,500,000 from Joseph N. Emelieze, paid into your First Bank account number 2015894843, under the pretence that the said payment was meant for the purchase of a plot of land situated at Sabon Lugbe, Abuja, a fact which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“In count two, Odeyemi is accused of defrauding Joemelyz Global of the sum of N2,200,000 which was paid into his Wema Bank account number 0121093181 for the purchase of a plot of land at Sabon Lugbe, Abuja."

But Odeyemi pleaded not guilty to both counts.

On his part, the presiding judge, Justice Madugu adjourned the matter till September 19, 2022, for commencement of trial and granted the defendant bail of N1 million naira with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be a civil servant residing within the jurisdiction of the court.

Source: Legit.ng