Again, the anti-graft agency EFCC has dragged a former minister of finance, Bashir Yaguda, to court

Yaguda was arraigned in an FCT high court, Maitama alongside retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, former governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa, and his son, Sagir

The suspects were arraigned on 25 counts bordering on misappropriation and receiving fraudulent proceeds to the tune of N23.3 billion

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned former finance minister, Bashir Yaguda and four others in an FCT high court, Maitama for alleged misappropriation of N23.3 billion.

Others arraigned on Monday, May 23, are retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, former governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa, and his son, Sagir, and their company, Dalhatu Investment Limited, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

Legit.ng gathers that they were arraigned on 25 counts bordering on misappropriation and receiving fraudulent proceeds.

Recall that the defendants were first arraigned 2015 before Justice Peter Affen who is now a justice of the Court of Appeal.

They were later re-arraigned before Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf now the FCT chief judge then, before Justice Yusuf Halilu.

The EFCC accused them of diverting money from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) between 2013 and 2015 to finance electioneering campaign.

Dasuki, others plead not guilty

Meanwhile, the defendants all pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them. They are to enjoy the bail condition given to them earlier.

Halilu adjourned until Monday, June 30 for trial and Tuesday, June 7 to hear application filed by Dauski's counsel.

Earlier, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, counsel for Bafarawa had urged the court to allow the defendants to enjoy the bail condition given to them earlier.

He said on December 21, 2015, Justice Affen granted them bail and Baba-Yusuf in October 7, 2016 asked them to continue on the same condition.

Counsel for the EFCC, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, he would not object so long as the defendants are available in court for their trial.

Raji Ahmed, SAN, counsel for Dasuki reminded the court for his application for his client to be allowed to travel abroad for medical attention.

