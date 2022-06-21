Lawmakers of the Ninth Senate on Tuesday, June 21, passed a bill to establish the National Youth Service Trust Fund.

The NYSC Trust Fund Bill 2022 and three others were passed by the Senate for concurrence.

The House of Representatives had earlier passed the Bill after the adoption of the recommendations by the House Committee on Youth Development, chaired by Yemi Adaramodu.

The Senate has passed the NYSC Trust Fund Bill and three other bills. Photo: Chike Amadi

The new bill seeks to provide adequate funding for NYSC to improve skill acquisition, training and empowerment strategy for corps members across the country.

According to the bill, this can be achieved by conducting training and retraining of NYSC personnel and developing camps and NYSC formations and facilities.

Other bills passed alongside the NYSC Trust Fund bill are for the establishment of the Institute of Credit Administration; Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship Saki, and Repeal and Re-enact the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Act.

The bills were sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice (APC, Ondo North).

The four bills for concurrence, from the House of Representatives, were all passed by the upper chamber, after a clause-by-clause consideration by the committee of the whole.

