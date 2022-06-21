President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the security agencies to ensure that the remaining passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack are rescued alive from kidnappers' den

President Buhari gave the new directive on Tuesday, June 21, through a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu

While welcoming and congratulating the newly released victims, Buhari reckons with the efforts of some patriotic and influential persons and institution working on the safe rescue of victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining kidnapped railway passengers.

The Nation reports that Buhari’s directive was contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, June 21, in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari speaking at a security meeting.

Source: Facebook

Buhari ordered security chiefs to go after the kidnappers and rescue others

According to the statement, the country’s military and security agencies are conscious of their duty to the nation and are determined to always respond to the president’s charge with urgency.

Shehu in his statement said the president has directed increased effort, both kinetic and non-kinetic, to bring the case to closure.

He said:

“Upon the President’s approval, the Government is continuing on the two-lane approach, kinetic and non-kinetic to secure the passengers’ safe release.

“The kidnappers made a demand for the release of their own children and upon the settlement of that issue, they let go eleven of the victims, even though more were expected.

“The setback notwithstanding, the Government is not leaving any stone unturned in the efforts to bring all of the hostages back."

Security agencies have assured of increased operational engagement - presidency

Shehu affirmed that the defence, security and intelligence agencies had given assurance to intensify operational engagements to ensure the rescue of all hostages and restore peace to all parts of the country.

He stated that the government is mindful of the efforts of some patriotic and influential persons and institutions that are helping in securing the safe release of the hostages.

The president affirmed:

“President Buhari welcomes the return of the recently released passengers back to their families and loved ones, while expressing his solemn commitment to the families of those still in captivity.’’

Shehu quoted the president as assuring that:

“There will be no let-up until they are reunited with their families in the shortest time possible.’’

