The negotiator between Government, families and abductors of the passengers of Abuja-Kaduna AK-9 Train, Malam Tukur Mamu, has said that most of the remaining victims of the train attack may not survive the next few weeks due to their deteriorating health conditions caused by snakebites and the poor condition in which they live in the forest.

Mamu is media consultant to Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi and one of those who mediated and successfully secured the release of 11 of the abducted passengers penultimate Saturday.

Mamu said efforts to rescue the remaining 50 victims must be treated as a national emergency if the government wants all of them to come back alive.

“Their health condition is deteriorating by the day. Even animals without proper care will hardly survive in the environment they are forced to live for nearly three months now. I believe government is aware and has taken note of the testimony of the 11 victims that were secured.

“Government must activate all avenues of diplomacy. It must be top of its priority now. We must not be distracted by prioritising 2023 as I am sadly seeing now while there is visible and glaring threat of losing the remaining victims,” he said.

Many of them are bitten by snakes, he said.

“I can confirm to you that snakes are many in that forest. Some of them are victims of snakebites as they appear frequently in the night. They only depends on local solution to treat it.

Source: Legit.ng