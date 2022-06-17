President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to deal with those taking the law into their hands and benefitting from the insecurity in Nigeria

President Buhari who spoke in Kano at the passing-out-parade of the Nigeria police academy said his administration will continue to show zero tolerance for crimes

The president also revealed that there is a need to develop a policy on cyber warfare which will prevent cyber attacks against national infrastructure

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has told those taking laws into their hands, hoarding illegal arms and making profit from the insecurity would be dealt with.

President Buhari spoke in Wudil, Kano at the passing-out-parade of the cadets of the fourth regular course of the Nigeria police academy on Thursday, June 16.

President Muhammadu Buhari having a military parade Source: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Buhari stated that his government will continue to demonstrate zero tolerance for crime and criminality, calling on the police to rise to the occasion.

President Buhari Reveals the Need to Develop cyber warfare policy

The president revealed that there is a need to develop a policy on cyber warfare with focus on the prevention of cyber-attacks against critical national infrastructure.

He said this will help minimize national vulnerability to cyber-attacks, damages and recovery time from cyber-attacks.

“Today’s landscape extends well beyond the land, sea, and air, into the vast territories of cyberspace. The internet and new digital technologies have provided a platform for the emerging offenses to reach unprecedented levels.

“Many of the enemies you’ll confront will be permanently faceless or concealed, leveraging technology to wage warfare that has the potential to be even more destructive than anything the world has ever known.

“The Boko Haram insurgency, the Independent People of Biafra, the Eastern Security Network and banditry in some parts of the country over time, which posed a potent threat to the country, have been significantly degraded and relative normalcy has returned to most towns and villages and more efforts are in place to ensure that normalcy returns all the areas suffering banditry.

“Across the North Central and North West of the country, we’ve made progress with regards to stemming the tide of communal violence, farmers-herdsmen clashes, cattle rustling and kidnapping,” he said.

The commander of the academy, AIG AbdurRahman Ahmad, stated that the institution had boosted the Nigeria Police Force and security across the country with 1,748 in addition to the 205 that were just passed out.

Buhari Makes New Appointment, Seeks Senate Confirmation

President Muhammadu Buhari writes Senate to confirm the appointment of Aniku Michael-Ohiani as substantive Director-General Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

The president's request was read by Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, at the senate's floor at the beginning of the plenary on Wednesday, June 15

Buhari in his letter stated that the confirmation was in line with Section 22(1)(a) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Establishment) Act, 2005.

Source: Legit.ng